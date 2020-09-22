Game Day Guidelines For Ragin’ Cajuns Football Home Opener

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team have their home-opener this Saturday at Cajun Field. The Cajuns want to remind everyone attending the game of important guidelines as to how to attend the game safely.

The @RaginCajuns put out the important game day information via Twitter and you can see their post below

Guidelines concerning social distancing, tailgating, concessions access, and mask wearing have been put in place for the safety of everyone in attendance as well as for the student-athletes on the field.

Some of the highlights of the Cajun Field guidelines for their season opener includes a 25% capacity rule for the 2020 season and a gradual exit process from the game that ensures social distancing. Also, the rule that there will be NO tailgating and NO RV parking at Cajun Field for the 2020 season is in effect.

Parking and stadium gates will be opened 2 hours before kick-off and fans are required to wear face coverings as they enter the stadium and also in all common places within the stadium.

Concessions will have pre-packaged food and drinks for sale, but will not be selling or permission of any alcohol at Cajun Field per the Governor's executive order.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns kick-off Saturday, September 26 at 11AM at Cajun Field. They look to expand their (2-0) season to (3-0) as Georgia Southern travels to Lafayette.