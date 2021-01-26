Galen Scott to Join UL Football Coaching Staff?

Will the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns soon be adding another new face to their coaching staff for the 2021 college football season?

Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported on Monday that Galen Scott, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at North Texas, will join the Louisiana staff as inside linebackers coach.

Austin Armstrong, who served as inside linebackers coach for the Cajuns last season, left to become the new defensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

Prior to his two seasons at North Texas, Scott spent two seasons (2016-2017) as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Virginia Tech, helping the Hokies to a pair of bowl games, including a 10-win campaign in 2016, a season that saw the Hokies win the ACC Coastal Division and defeat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

The Hokie defense twice was among the top-15 defenses in the country during Scott's time there, as well as ranking within the top-10 against the pass in both seasons.

Before his stint at Virginia Tech, Scott spent six seasons at Memphis (2010-2015), coaching the linebackers before becoming the defensive coordinator in his final season. He helped the Tigers to three bowl games, including a share of the AAC Championship and a top-25 finish in 2014.

Scott also served two seasons on the staff at Tulsa and seven seasons at Illinois St. where he played collegiate football, earning three-time FCS All-American honors at linebacker for the Redbirds.

During his stint at Illinois St. Scott spent two seasons as defensive coordinator.

Wes Neighbors, who spent last season as the safeties coach at South Florida, is also reportedly joining coach Billy Napier's staff as a defensive assistant.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.