Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is right around the corner, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Natchitoches Jazz and R&B Festival, Saturday, May 22 on the banks of the Cane River downtown. 17 bands, including country music superstar Neal McCoy

Wine Down the Zoo, Friday, May 21 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo. Enjoy delicious food and wine along with all of your favorite animals at this first-time event. A great way to relax and wind up your work week.

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, Saturday, May 22. 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Come out for fresh produce and seafood, homemade goods, and even a cajun jam at beautiful Moncus Park on Johnston Street. A really fun way to kick off your weekend

Kite Fest Louisiane, May 22-23 West Baton Rouge Parish. One of Louisiana's most fun festivals brings professional kite fliers and hobbyists to the Capital City United (CCU) Soccer Complex in Port Allen for a weekend of fun. There are kids' activities and even a kite-making workshop! Free admission