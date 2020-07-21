Fun Day Trips Close to Acadiana

Summer is usually a time for getting out in the sunshine, exploring, finding new places to visit, and getting away from it all on family vacations. But not this year. We've been cooped up, in quarantine, or waiting for things to open back up. Fortunately for us, there are a lot of fun and unique places to check out within driving distance of Acadiana. Some of my favorites are below, but just remember to call ahead if possible to see if they are currently open for visitors. Have fun, y'all!