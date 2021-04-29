Full Capacity For UL Athletics Outdoor Events

It's back to full capacity for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics.

Louisiana announced on Thursday that it is allowing 100% capacity at all of its outdoor athletic venues, effectively immediately.

Dr. Bryan Maggard, director of Athletics, made the announcement today after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings on Tuesday, April 27.

That means that this weekend's Ragin' Cajun baseball series against Texas St. can potentially be played in front of packed houses for the first time since March 2020.

The two squads will square off in a three-game, weekend (Friday-Sunday), Sun Belt Conference series at "Tigue" Moore Field a Russo Park.

Wearing masks or facial coverings is recommended at all UL outdoor sporting events.

Louisiana Softball returns home on Thursday, May 6 when they play host to the ULM Warhawks in the opening game of a three-game (Thursday-Saturday) series which will mark the final three games of the 2021 regular-season schedule.