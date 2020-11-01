‘Frosty,’ ‘Rudolph’ and More To Return to CBS Later This Month

For some reason, the networks decided that we didn't need to have "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on broadcast television this fall. The public was not happy.

Perhaps those same networks (at least CBS) are trying to right their wrong by broadcasting some other holiday favorites.

CBS has announced the schedule for some of its Christmas classics that'll air later in the month of November.

Below is the broadcast schedule complete with a synopsis of each movie in case it's been a while.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

Frosty The Snowman

7:00 pm

Frosty, that "jolly, happy soul" whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

7:30 pm

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season's perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

7:00 pm

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

7:30 pm

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story of Santa Claus

8:00 pm

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:00 pm

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a musical story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.