Free New Orleans Saints Training Camp Tickets Now Available, While Supplies Last

The New Orleans Saints will be beginning their 2021 Training Camp next Tuesday, July 27th as the team begins preparation for the upcoming season.

If you would like to attend one of the seven practices open to the public, today is your day to try to secure free tickets.

Each fan can score four free tickets for up to two practices. However, tickets are subject to availability, so if you want some, you better go now.

To reserve your tickets, go to seatgeek.com/saints-training-camp-tickets and you'll be able to pick from the following dates:

July 30

July 31

August 5

August 6

August 7

August 20

August 21

Note that all 2021 Training Camp events will be mobile. You will need to download the Saints app (Android/Apple) or the SeatGeek App and use your phone for entrance to practice.

All practices begin at 9:30 am and are held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

There is tons of information that you should know before you attend, so visit the Training Camp information page here for complete information.