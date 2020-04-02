Franklin’s Gharin Stansbury Offered by SBC School

A Sun Belt Conference school apparently has a serious interest in a prep football standout from St. Mary Parish who has already been offered a scholarship by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Gharin Stansbury, who currently attends Franklin High School, shared on social media recently that he has been offered by Texas St.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, Stansbury was offered a couple of weeks ago by Southern.

Back in February, Stansbury was offered by Louisiana.

Currently a junior, Stansbury is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Stansbury has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Grambling, Kansas, Northwestern St., SMU, and Tulane.

