Frankie Izard Commits to UL Softball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding some experience and speed to their 2021 softball roster.

Coles County Sports reported earlier this week that junior college outfielder Frankie Izard, from Lake Land College, located in Matton, Illinois, committed to play for Louisiana.

According to the report, Izard chose Louisiana over Eastern Illinois, who is coach by Tara Archibald, the daughter of UL head coach Gerry Glasco.

Izard, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns, will be eligible to play next season.

Her signing wasn't immediately announced, due to issues stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a shortened 2020 season, Izard hit an impressive .468, to go along with a .558 on-base percentage, 23 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases.

A 2019 NJCAA Division I NFCA All-American, Izard hit .514, while stealing 42 bases.