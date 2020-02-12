Frame By Frame Sunset From My Visit To The Grand Canyon [PHOTOS/OPINION]

I had no desire to visit the Grand Canyon. Flew over it once. Thought it just looked like a big hole. Boy was I wrong.

My ex-wife went to college in Arizona and used to tell me stories about how beautiful the state was and how the Grand Canyon was a must-see. Of course, I'd seen pictures and videos of the Grand Canyon, but I just had no desire to see it in person.

The kids and I try to take a family vacation every year. We try to pick a place that all three of us would like to see. But a few years ago, I let Blake and Brittni pick. Britt had finished all chemo and cancer maintenance drugs. She was feeling good and in full remission after being diagnosed with a blood cancer in 2016. So I thought we'd make it a celebratory vacation leaving the destination 100% up to my kids. Well wouldn't you know it, they picked the Grand Canyon. Not even on my radar in terms of places I wanted to visit. I guess they pick the Grand Canyon because they'd heard their mother speak so highly of it over the years.

I booked the complete trip for the three of us. Let me tell ya, it's not easy getting to the Grand Canyon. Once the plane landed in Phoenix, there was a lot more driving before we got to it.

We arrived late, the hotel was right at the entrance to the canyon. The drive there was stunningly beautiful. I went to sleep more optimistic about seeing the Grand Canyon in the morning.

The next morning, we went to a country store within walking distance of the hotel then headed to the Grand Canyon.

My first view of the Grand Canyon literally took my breath away. Up until that very moment, I thought Alaska and Colorado were probably the most beautiful places I'd ever visited. I now tell everyone, put the Grand Canyon on your bucket list. It is one of the most spectacular places on Earth.

Sunsets at the Grand Canyon are a gift from heaven itself. Sunsets there force you to cleanse your mind of all thoughts. About all you can do is stand in silence with your mouth open.

The kids and I went to a special area of the canyon where sunsets are most visible. The way Mother Nature drops the sun behind the canyon walls is like some special effect movie set. Right before the sun disappears, there's a pause, then it just drops out of sight. It's like the sun plays peekaboo. Minus the birth of my children, my first sunset at the Grand Canyon ranks high on my list of life's most special moments.

No picture. No video documentary. No book. Nothing can portray the magnitude and beauty of the Grand Canyon. Nothing. You have to see it in person.

I stopped taking pictures after about the first hour. I realized I was just wasting my time. No cellphone was ever going to capture the incredible sight before my eyes. I did, however, continue to take pictures of the kids and I also captured one Grand Canyon sunset frame by frame.

The day had been sunny. The temperature was pleasant. It was perfect. After sunset, the temperature did drop considerably. I recall sitting with the kids in the evenings in front of an outdoor fireplace wrapped in blankets.

The Grand Canyon should be a destination for every American. In a world of chaos, stress and negative news the Grand Canyon will force you to forget those things and focus only on her beauty. Taking everything off your plate to allow your eyes to open wider than ever.

Grand Canyon Sunset Frame By Frame

This is the last image you see before the sun totally disappears in the blink of an eye. It's not gradual. The sun is there and in a millisecond it's not.