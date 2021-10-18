Four More KATC Staffers Nominated for Emmys

KATC will once again be well-represented at the Suncoast Emmy Awards Ceremony.

One week after the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Rob Perillo was a regional Emmy nominee in the Best Weathercast category, the Suncoast group has announced that four other KATC staffers, including another meteorologist, are also nominees for 2021 Emmy Awards.

Daniel Phillips is nominated in the Environmental Reporting category for his series Fading Away. In that series, Phillips explores Louisiana's battle against coastal erosion. Former KATC creative services editor David Hilbun shares that nomination with Phillips.

Phillips was quick to thank both Hilbun and KATC chief photographer Justin Terro, who shot the video for the piece, on Facebook after Suncoast NATAS announced the nomination.

Eman Boyd received a nomination in the Crime--News category for her three-part series Worthy of Redemption. In that series, Boyd took a look at the state's habitual offender law through the eyes of Fate Winslow. The Shreveport native received a life sentence for a fourth felony offense, a $20 cannabis sale.

Winslow was released from prison in December 2020 because of reforms in Louisiana's habitual offender law. He was shot to death months later in May 2021.

Former KATC sports director Andrew Clay is the last of Channel 3's 2021 Emmy nominees. His nod comes in the Sports Story--News category for his profile of boxer Rei Park. The South Korean pugilist moved to Opelousas from his native country to escape the shadow of his father, Park Si-hun. The elder Park won the 1988 Olympic gold medal in middleweight boxing in controversial fashion. The judges' decision giving Park the gold over American Roy Jones, Junior, remains one of the most contested decisions in Olympic boxing history.

Clay already has an Emmy Award on his mantle. He won an Emmy in 2017 for Best Sports Series while working at WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Clay was ecstatic to wake up to the news of his latest nomination. He took to Twitter to share that excitement and to congratulate his former colleagues at KATC for their nominations.

The winners will be announced during a virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on December 11.

