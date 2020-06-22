Former USC All-American Max Tuerk Dies At Age 26

Former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk has passed away. He was 26 years old.

USC released the following statement about Tuerk's death last night.

"Fight on Forever, Max Tuerk. The Trojan Family is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk's passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family."

Tuerk was a native of Southern California, playing high school ball at Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

A highly touted USC recruit, Tuerk went on to earn Freshmen All-American honors in his first season playing for the Trojans, and eventually earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors later in his collegiate career.

An early third-round pick of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, he played two seasons in the NFL, spending part of 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tuerk's cause of death has not been reported as of this time.