Former UL WR Ryheem Malone Helps XFL Team to Another Win

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout put his name in the stat sheet in his second professional game on Sunday.

Ryheem Malone, who played for Louisiana for two years (2017-2018), saw action in his second XFL contest, helping the Houston Roughnecks to a 28-24 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks, as they moved to 2-0 on the young season.

Malone caught one pass for four yards, one week after compiling 4 receptions for 18 yards in Houston's 37-17 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats during opening week.

A native of Houston, Malone played two seasons at SMU before transferring to Louisiana.

In 2017, Malone caught 44 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns for UL, before catching 44 more passes for 525 yards and four scores in 2018.

In two seasons as a Cajun, Malone accumulated 88 catches for 1,201 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Check out Malone's reception on Sunday: