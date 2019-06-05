In February we found out that wide receiver Keenan Barnes was going to be transferring from the University of Louisiana after he graduated in May.

Today, we found out where he was transferring to and where he's headed may or may not surprise you as first reported by Tim Buckley of the Daily Advertiser.

Well, well, well Mr. Barnes will be joining the Austin Peay football program and be teaming up with his former head coach in Mark Hudspeth.

The Governors went 5-6 last season and 3-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will be looking to compete for playing time with a relatively young wide receiving core.

Congratulations and good luck on your next venture Keenan and tell coach we all said hey.

