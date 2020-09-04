Former UL Stars Raymond Calais & Michael Jacquet Waived

Two former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football stars are looking for new professional homes, after being put on waivers by their former NFL organizations on Friday.

Running back Raymond Calais was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while cornerback Michael Jacquet was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The duo helped Lousiana to 11 wins last season, a new school record.

Calais was selected by the Buccaneers in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, while Jacquet signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

During his UL career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Jacquet, who began his collegiate career as a receiver, before switching to defensive back prior to the 2018 season, compiled 45 tackles and two interceptions last season.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jacquet totaled 95 tackles and four interceptions during his UL career.