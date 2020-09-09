Former UL Star Tracy Walker Listed as Starter for Lions

After a solid second season of his NFL career in 2019, a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout is being listed as a starter for his current team entering the 2020 campaign.

The Detroit Lions released their depth chart for opening week on Tuesday, and on it list former Louisiana star Tracy Walker as one of its starters at the safety position when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Last season, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.