Former UL Star Ryheem Malone Makes XFL Debut

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had a nice professional debut on Sunday.

Ryheem Malone, who played for Louisiana for two years (2017-2018), saw action in the opening weekend of the revived XFL, which began play over the weekend.

Malone, a member of the Houston Roughnecks, caught 4 passes for 18 yards in his team's 37-17 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

A native of Houston, Malone played two seasons at SMU before transferring to Louisiana.

In 2017, Malone caught 44 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns for UL, before catching 44 more passes for 525 yards and four scores in 2018.

In two seasons as a Cajun, Malone accumulated 88 catches for 1,201 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Check out Malone's first pro grab, below: