Former UL Star Ryheem Malone Helps XFL Team Remain Perfect

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout once again put his name in the stat sheet in his fourth professional game on Sunday.

Ryheem Malone, who played for Louisiana for two years (2017-2018), saw action in his fourth XFL contest, helping the Houston Roughnecks to a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Renegades, as they moved to a perfect 4-0 on the season.

Malone caught two passes for 11 yards, giving him 8 receptions for 37 yards in Houston's four games this season.

A native of Houston, Malone played two seasons at SMU before transferring to Louisiana.

In 2017, Malone caught 44 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns for UL, before catching 44 more passes for 525 yards and four scores in 2018.

In two seasons as a Cajun, Malone accumulated 88 catches for 1,201 yards and 8 touchdowns.