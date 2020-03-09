Former UL Star Ryheem Malone Helps XFL Team Move to 5-0

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout once again put his name in the stat sheet in his fifth professional game on Saturday.

Ryheem Malone, who played for Louisiana for two years (2017-2018), saw action in his fifth XFL contest, helping the Houston Roughnecks to a 32-23 victory over the Seattle Dragons, as they moved to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

Malone didn't catch any passes, despite being targeted twice, but he helped out on special teams, making one tackle in the triumph.

As a receiver, Malone has compiled 8 receptions for 37 yards in Houston's five games this season.

A native of Houston, Malone played two seasons at SMU before transferring to Louisiana.

In 2017, Malone caught 44 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns for UL, before catching 44 more passes for 525 yards and four scores in 2018.

In two seasons as a Cajun, Malone accumulated 88 catches for 1,201 yards and 8 touchdowns.