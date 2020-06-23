Former UL Star Robert Hunt Signs With Dolphins

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout is now officially a professional football player.

Offensive tackle Robert Hunt signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

The deal is reportedly for four years, with $8.065 million guaranteed, including $5.012 million guaranteed with a $3.425 million signing bonus.

The Dolphins selected Hunt in the second round, with the 39th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A native of Burkeville, Texas, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Hunt was voted a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana selection in 2019, despite being limited to only seven games due to injury.

We congratulate Robert on his first professional deal and wish him the best of luck in the NFL!