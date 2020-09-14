Former UL Star Robert Hunt Helps Dolphins Score TD

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout had a pretty nice NFL debut on Sunday.

Miami offensive tackle Robert Hunt was active, and saw some playing time, in the Dolphins' 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite the setback, Hunt, wearing #68, was productive, lining up as an extra tight end on the play below, and helping running back Jordan Howard score on a 1-yard plunge, Miami's only touchdown of the game.

The Dolphins selected Hunt in the second round, with the 39th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A native of Burkeville, Texas, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Hunt was voted a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana selection in 2019, despite being limited to only seven games due to injury.