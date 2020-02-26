Former UL Star Raymond Calais Speaks at NFL Combine

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun gridiron star had the most important job interview of his young life on Wednesday morning.

Running back/return man Raymond Calais answered questions at the NFL Combine, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Calais and many other former college standouts are at the NFL Combine, trying to impress NFL teams, in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 23-25.

Eric Kracz reported that Calais, who is considered a late-round pick/undrafted free agent, has had informal talks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a senior in 2020, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

In his UL career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Calais has rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

We wish Raymond the very best in his quest to make it in the NFL.