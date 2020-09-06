Former UL Star Raymond Calais Signs With Rams

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star will apparently realize his dream of being on an active NFL roster next Sunday.

Running back/kick returner Raymond Calais was signed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, one day after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Calais will be in uniform next Sunday when the Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Interestingly, the Buccaneers agreed to put Calais on to their 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

Just one day earlier, Calais was placed on waivers by the Bucs.

Calais, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, helped Lousiana to 11 wins last season, a new school record.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

During his UL career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.