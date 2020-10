Former UL Star Raymond Calais Returns Multiple Kicks in Rams Win

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns standout returned to the list of an active NFL roster in front of a national television audience on Monday night.

Running back/kick returner Raymond Calais was active for the Los Angeles Rams in their 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Monday Night Football action, a victory that pushed them to an impressive 5-2 on the season.

Calais, who was active for the first time in three weeks, returned two kicks for 41 yards, including a long return of 23 yards.

After making his professional debut for the Rams in Week 3, in a 35-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Calais had the best day of his young career in Week 4, including his longest kick return to date.

Calais, who saw action on special teams, was able to return two kickoffs for 55 yards, including one for 41 yards in the Rams' 14-9 win over the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL campaign.

In case you missed it, here's a look at his dynamic return via Ethan aka @Dr_Steve_BruUL on Twitter:

So far this season, Calais has returned five kicks for 111 yards.

The Rams return to action next Sunday when hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Calais, who played for Louisiana from 2016-2019, was signed by the Rams, off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, after being waived by the Bucs on the final day of cuts.

Calais, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, helped Lousiana to 11 wins last season, a new school record.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

During his UL career, Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Calais will certainly get some more opportunities with the Rams, and we wish him the best of luck when he does.