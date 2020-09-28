Former UL Star Raymond Calais Makes NFL Debut

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star realized his dream of playing in an NFL game on Sunday.

Running back/kick returner Raymond Calais, made his professional debut for the Los Angeles Rams, in a 35-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Calais, who saw action on special teams, was able to return one kickoff for 15 yards.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 2-1 on the still-young 2020 NFL season.

The Rams return to action next Sunday when they play host to the New York Giants

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Calais, who played for Louisiana from 2016-2019, was signed by the Rams, off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, after being waived by the Bucs on the final day of cuts.

Calais, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, helped Lousiana to 11 wins last season, a new school record.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

During his UL career, Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

We congratulate Calais on accomplishing something very few have ever done; play in an NFL game, and we wish him the best of luck in a long and successful NFL career.