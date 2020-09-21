Former UL Star Raymond Calais Inactive for Rams on Sunday

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star will have to wait at least one more week before realizing his dream of playing in an NFL game.

Running back/kick returner Raymond Calais was listed as inactive for the Los Angeles Rams in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the second-consecutive week he has been so.

Calais was signed by the Rams, off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, after being waived by the Bucs on the final day of cuts.

It's possible Calais will get his first chance in a regular-season NFL game next Sunday when the Rams travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Calais, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, helped Lousiana to 11 wins last season, a new school record.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

During his UL career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Calais will get his shot, and we wish him the best of luck when he does, as we wish him a long and successful NFL career.