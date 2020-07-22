Former UL Star Raymond Calais Agrees to Deal with Bucs

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun gridiron star will soon officially be a professional football player.

Running back/return man Raymond Calais reportedly agreed to terms on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The rookie deal is for four years.

As a senior for Louisiana in 2019, Calais rushed for 886 yards and 6 touchdowns, while compiling 541 kickoff return yards.

In 2018, as a junior, Calais rushed for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns, while compiling 908 kickoff return yards.

In his UL career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Calais has rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, while accumulating 2,493 kickoff return yards and two scores.

A former prep standout at Cecilia, Calais was named the Class 4A All-State Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,681 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, after rushing for 2,228 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

We wish Raymond the very best in his quest to make it in the NFL.