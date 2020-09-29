Former UL Star Michael Jacquet to Join Eagles Practice Squad

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout has taken another step in fulfilling his dream of making an NFL roster.

Cornerback Michael Jacquet, who played for Louisiana from 2016-2019, is set to join the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacquet signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April, prior to being released before the start of the season.

Jacquet, who began his collegiate career as a receiver, before switching to defensive back prior to the 2018 season, compiled 45 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 for the Cajuns, after recording 47 stops and two interceptions in his first year as a defensive back in 2018.

Last season, Jacquet, who appeared in all 13 games, including 12 as a starter, ranked tied for sixth on the team in tackles, while his interception total ranked second.

He tallied a season-high six tackles at Arkansas State (Oct. 17) and closed out the year strong, recording five-tackle performances against Appalachian State (Dec. 7) in the Sun Belt Championship Game and Miami (Ohio)(Jan. 6) in the LendingTree Bowl.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, and a graduate of Beaumont Central High School, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jacquet totaled 46 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons at UL as a receiver.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Jacquet was named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019.

Now, Jacquet will have the chance to impress the Eagles, or another organization enough to give him a shot at making an active NFL roster.

We wish Michael the best of luck, as he looks for an organization to give him a chance to fulfill his dream of making it into the NFL.