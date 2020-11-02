Former UL Star Michael Jacquet Makes NFL Debut

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout fulfilled a lifelong dream on Sunday night, in front of a national television audience.

Cornerback Michael Jacquet, who played for Louisiana from 2016-2019, was added Philadelphia practice squad to its active roster this weekend, before making multiple tackles in the Eagles' 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Playing on NBC, on Sunday Night Football, Jacquet compiled four tackles, including three solo stops, as well as one pass defended in an impressive NFL debut.

Jacquet signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April, prior to being released before the start of the season.

Jacquet, who began his collegiate career as a receiver, before switching to defensive back prior to the 2018 season, compiled 45 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 for the Cajuns, after recording 47 stops and two interceptions in his first year as a defensive back in 2018.

Last season, Jacquet, who appeared in all 13 games, including 12 as a starter, ranked tied for sixth on the team in tackles, while his interception total ranked second.

He tallied a season-high six tackles at Arkansas State (Oct. 17) and closed out the year strong, recording five-tackle performances against Appalachian State (Dec. 7) in the Sun Belt Championship Game and Miami (Ohio)(Jan. 6) in the LendingTree Bowl.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, and a graduate of Beaumont Central High School, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jacquet totaled 46 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons at UL as a receiver.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Jacquet was named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019.

We congratulate Michael on not only being added to the Eagles' 53-man roster over the weekend, but also for his solid NFL debut, and we wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future as he figures to have many more.