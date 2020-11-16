Former UL Star Kevin Dotston on COVID-19 Reserve List

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American Kevin Dotson, who currently plays in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dotson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, prior to Pittsburgh's 36-10 win over the Bengals, a victory that improved them to a perfect 9-0 on the season.

It's not clear if Dotson, who missed practice last Friday, tested positive, as four other Pittsburgh players who were on the list were activated on Sunday. Those four, one of which was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive early last week.

Dotson had appeared in the first eight games for the Steelers this season, including two as a starter.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019, after helping the Cajuns to an 11-3 record, which helped set a single-season school record for wins.

Dotson was not only a great football player for Louisiana, but he was a credit to the program as an individual, as he was respected just as much off the field as he was on it.

We wish Kevin a speedy and complete recovery, as well as the best of luck on the field in the future.

We hope to see him helping the Steelers to many more wins very soon.