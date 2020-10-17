Former UL Star Kevin Dotson Rates as Best Pass Blocking Guard in NFL

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American Kevin Dotson is off to a pretty good start to his NFL career.

How good of a start? Well, Dotson, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the 4th-round, with the 105th-overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft, is currently the highest rated pass blocking guard in the NFL, allowing zero sacks or quarterback hits over 190 snaps.

Now, while it's hard to really grade the play of an offensive lineman, the people that research this kind of stuff think that Dotson is having a tremendous rookie campaign.

It's probably no surprise that anyone is high on Dotson, however, considering he was named a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, after a standout 2019 season campaign, in which he helped lead the Cajuns to an 11-3 record, the first 11-win season in program history.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019.

Dotson was not only a great football player for Louisiana, but he was a credit to the program as an individual, as he was respected just as much off the field as he was on it.

It's easy to understand why he has had so much success in his first professional season, and it's just as easy to understand why the Steelers have such high hopes for him in the future.

We congratulate Kevin on his solid performance so far this season.