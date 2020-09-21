Former UL Star Kevin Dotson gets First NFL Start

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American Kevin Dotson will likely always remember Sunday, as far as his professional career is concerned.

Dotson, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the 4th-round, with the 105th-overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft, got his first NFL start on Sunday, at right guard, in a 26-21 Steelers win over the Denver Broncos.

Now, while it's hard to really grade the play of an offensive lineman, numerous Steeler fans seemed pretty happy with what they saw in Dotson.

It's probably no surprise that anyone is high on Dotson, however, considering he was named a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, after a standout 2019 season campaign, in which he helped lead the Cajuns to an 11-3 record, the first 11-win season in program history.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019.

Dotson was not only a great football player for Louisiana, but he was a credit to the program as an individual, as he was respected just as much off the field as he was on it.

It's easy to understand why he had success in his first professional start on Sunday, and it's just as easy to understand why the Steeler faithful have already taking a liking to him.

We congratulate Kevin on his solid performance in his first NFL start helping his team to a victory.

It's a day he likely will always remember, as we wish him many more.