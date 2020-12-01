Former UL Star Kevin Dotson Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American Kevin Dotson is back on the Pittsburgh Steelers' active roster.

Dotson, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in mid-November, forcing him to miss Pittsburgh's last two games, was activated from the list on Monday night.

The Steelers, like many NFL teams, have had their share of COVID-19 issues this season, but thankfully, most that have been affected by it have recovered, including Dotson, who has had a promising rookie season.

Dotson has appeared in the first eight games for the Steelers this season, including two as a starter.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019, after helping the Cajuns to an 11-3 record, which helped set a single-season school record for wins.

Dotson was not only a great football player for Louisiana, but he was a credit to the program as an individual, as he was respected just as much off the field as he was on it.

It is good to see Kevin back on Pittsburgh's active roster, and we're looking forward to seeing him back on the field with the Steelers, who return to action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a big AFC North Division contest.

We wish Kevin the best of luck for the rest of this season, and the remainder of his bright future, which is only just beginning.