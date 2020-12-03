Former UL Star Keeli Milligan Now Teaching Softball

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun is getting some national recognition as she enters the next phase of her softball career, coaching.

Former Louisiana infielder/outfielder Keeli Milligan recently talked with Justin's World of Softball about her venture into coaching.

Milligan is giving private lessons to young players of all ages and seems to enjoy it.

Who knows; maybe one day Milligan will be in a dugout, as the coaching bug seems to have bitten her.

In 2019, in her first and only year with Louisiana, after transferring from Texas A&M, Milligan hit .326, while stealing 60 bases, becoming only the first player in school and Sun Belt Conference history to reach that mark.

A native of Vidor, Texas, Milligan hit a .307 in 2018 for Texas A&M, to go along with a .400 on-base percentage, while stealing 29 bases in 32 attempts, prior to transferring to UL.

As a freshman in 2016, Milligan hit a .379, while setting a school record with 54 stolen bases. For her efforts, she was named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team, as well as being selected a top ten finalist for the Division I National Freshman of the Year award.

In 2017, as a sophomore, Milligan hit a .319, after being named to the National Player of the Year watch list before the season.

Following her lone season at Louisiana, Milligan played professional softball, after being drafted by the USSSA Pride of the NPF draft. Milligan joined the Pride late in the summer season of 2019, hitting .300 in twenty at-bats while driving in a run and stealing two bases.

We wish Keeli the best of luck with whatever she plans to do in the future.