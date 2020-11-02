Former UL Star Justin Hamilton Plays in Third-Straight NFL Game

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout found himself playing in his third consecutive game in the NFL on Sunday, two weeks after a career performance in front of a national television audience.

Justin "Juice" Hamilton, who was a fixture on the Louisiana defensive front for four seasons, from 2011-2014, was active in the Dallas Cowboys 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hamilton, who was signed off the Dallas practice squad to their active 53-man roster a couple of weeks ago, was in uniform for the Cowboys' Monday Night Football contest against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on October 19, in front of a national television audience, recording a career night, in terms of tackles, with three stops, including one solo tackle.

Hamilton didn't register any tackles on Sunday night but was in the game for multiple snaps.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, Hamilton spent one week on the Cowboys active roster last season, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs after training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton appeared in four games for Kansas City in 2018, after playing in one game for the Chiefs, as well as three with the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017.

In parts of 9 career NFL games, Hamilton has compiled six career tackles, including a half-sack.

The 27-year old Hamilton has also spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Eagles, and Chiefs.

In his collegiate career, Hamilton played in 51 career games at UL, recording 102 tackles, including 29 for a loss of yards, and 14 sacks.

As a senior in 2014, Hamilton was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.