Former UL Star Justin Hamilton Equals Career-High for Tackles

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout found himself playing in his third consecutive game in the NFL on Sunday while equalling a career-high for tackles recorded in a single game.

Justin "Juice" Hamilton, who was a fixture on the Louisiana defensive front for four seasons, from 2011-2014, compiled three tackles for the Dallas Cowboys in their 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton, who was signed off the Dallas practice squad to their active 53-man roster on October 19, was in uniform for the Cowboys' Monday Night Football contest against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas that same night, in front of a national television audience, where he also recorded three stops.

This season, Hamilton has appeared in 8 games, accumulating six tackles.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, Hamilton spent one week on the Cowboys active roster last season, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs after training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton appeared in four games for Kansas City in 2018, after playing in one game for the Chiefs, as well as three with the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017.

In parts of 12 career NFL games, Hamilton has compiled nine career tackles, including a half-sack.

The 27-year old Hamilton has also spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Eagles, and Chiefs.

In his collegiate career, Hamilton played in 51 career games at UL, recording 102 tackles, including 29 for a loss of yards, and 14 sacks.

As a senior in 2014, Hamilton was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.