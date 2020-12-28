Former UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley Notches First NFL Receptions

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star had a day he will likely always remember on Sunday.

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played for Louisiana the last four years, compiled his first career NFL receptions in the Cleveland Browns' 23-16 loss to the New York Jets.

Bradley, who stepped in as Cleveland's top available receiver with the team's top four options on the reserve/COVID-19 list, totaled five catches for 60 yards.

It was the first NFL action for Bradley, who was added to the active roster of the Cleveland Browns in early December but did see playing time, after being a member of their practice squad for most of the season.

The Browns signed Bradley, who helped the Cajuns to 11 wins last season, as an undrafted free agent back in May.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019, good enough to be named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, as well as a third-team All-Louisiana selection.

Over his career with Louisiana, Bradley appeared in 52 games, accumulating 160 receptions for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley averaged 14.7 yards-per-catch over his career, while hauling in ten touchdown catches in each of his last two seasons.

A graduate of Choctaw County High School, Bradley rushed for 4,636 yards and 76 touchdowns in a four-year career, including 2,606 yards on 247 carries with 47 touchdowns while passing for 1,437 yards and nine touchdowns as a prep senior.

Congrats to Ja'Marcus on registering the first catches of his NFL career.