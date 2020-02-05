Former UL Star Jakeenan Gant Throws Down Monster Dunk – VIDEO

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun roundball star JaKeenan Gant threw down an impressive dunk recently, as he continues his quest to make an NBA roster.

A two-time All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection in his final two years of collegiate eligibility for Louisiana, Gant threw down an emphatic dunk for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, during the first quarter of a game on Monday night.

Gant scored four points, to go along with four rebounds, and one block over 13 minutes in the 122-114 win over Raptors 905.

The 23-year-old is currently averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The 2018-2019 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Gant averaged 20.4 points, to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game as a senior for Louisiana last season.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Gant was the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per contest as a senior.

A native of Springfield, Georgia, Gant scored over 1,000 career points (1,074) in only two seasons at UL.