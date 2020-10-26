Former UL Star Tracy Walker Has Multiple Tackles in Lions Win

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had another solid game on Sunday, to continue his fine start to the 2020 NFL season.

Safety Tracy Walker, who was again in the starting lineup for Detroit, played sound football in the Lions' 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Walker, who has started five of six games this season, recorded five tackles, including three solo stops, and one tackle for a loss in the game.

This comes four games after a great Week 1, in which Walker came up big for the Lions in their 27-23 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, recording a team-leading 9 tackles, including 8 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss, before getting in on two tackles, including one solo stop in a 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

In Week 3, Walker had his best game of the season, totaling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In a Week four loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Walker had six tackles, including four solo stops, before accumulating six tackles, including five solo stops in a 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

Seven weeks into the season, including six games, Walker has accumulated 40 tackles, including 33 solo stops, to go along with three tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL.