Former UL Star Elijah McGuire Waived by Chiefs

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star running back Elijah McGuire is still working hard to make it back on an NFL 53-man active roster but suffered a setback on Saturday.

McGuire, who played for Louisiana for four years, from 2013-2016, was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26-year old McGuire, who was released by the New York Jets on August 30 last year, before being signed to the Cleveland practice squad on September 2, was elevated to the Browns' 53-man roster in Week 1, prior to being released after the game.

In November, the Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl, signed McGuire to their practice squad, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

A free agent, McGuire can sign with any team, and can also sign with the practice squad of an NFL organization, including the Chiefs.

A native of Houma, and a graduate of Vanderbilt High School, McGuire, who was drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets, rushed for 315 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign, while also catching 17 passes for 177 yards and one score.

Limited to 8 games due to a foot injury in 2018, McGuire rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while also 19 passes for 193 yards and one score.

The second all-time leading rusher in UL program history, McGuire tallied 4,202 career rushing yards, between 2013-2016.

In addition, McGuire finished as the school career leader in all-purpose yards (5,858 yards), touchdowns (52), and scoring (318 points).

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound McGuire was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013, as well as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2014, while being tabbed a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in both 2013 and 2014.