Former UL Star Elijah McGuire Signed to Dolphins Practice Squad

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star running back Elijah McGuire is still working hard to make it back on an NFL 53-man active roster.

On Wednesday, McGuire, who played for Louisiana for four years, from 2013-2016, joined the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.

Last season, the 26-year old McGuire was released by the New York Jets during the preseason, before being signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He was later elevated to the Browns' 53-man roster in Week 1, prior to being released after the game.

In November of last year, the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl, signed McGuire to its practice squad, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

This season, after being released by the Chiefs in September, McGuire signed with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, before being released in late October.

A native of Houma, and a graduate of Vanderbilt High School, McGuire, who was drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets, rushed for 315 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign, while also catching 17 passes for 177 yards and one score.

Limited to 8 games due to a foot injury in 2018, McGuire rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while also 19 passes for 193 yards and one score.

The second all-time leading rusher in UL program history, McGuire tallied 4,202 career rushing yards, between 2013-2016.

In addition, McGuire finished as the school career leader in all-purpose yards (5,858 yards), touchdowns (52), and scoring (318 points).

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound McGuire was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013, as well as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2014, while being tabbed a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in both 2013 and 2014.

Congratulations and the best of luck to Eli, who we hope to see back on an active 53-man NFL roster again very soon.