Former UL Star Brad Bustle Joins FCS Program

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star has a new home in his coaching profession.

Brad Bustle, the son of former Louisiana head coach Rickey Bustle, is joining the Valparaiso Crusaders as the program's new offensive line coach.

Valpo is an FCS program and members of the Pioneer League.

Bustle, who played for his dad at Louisiana, from 2006-2009, heads to Valpo from Holmes Community College, where he worked the last two seasons, after spending five seasons as an assistant at Cumberland University, an NAIA school, where he served as offensive line coach for the Phoenix, prior to being tabbed Co-Offensive Coordinator in his last season there.

An outstanding offensive lineman for the Cajuns, playing both guard and center, Bustle earned four letters, while being voted First Team All-Sun Belt Conference as both a junior and senior.

Bustle signed a free-agent contract with the Hartford [CT] Colonials in the United Football League after his college career.

A native of Blacksburg, Va., Bustle worked two years as a defensive graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, prior to his stint at Cumberland.

Bustle spent one season as the defensive line coach at Catholic High School in New Iberia, La., in 2010, where he began his coaching career

We congratulate Brad on his new job and wish him the best of luck.