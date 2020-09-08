Former UL Star Brad Bustle Coaching Despite no Scheduled Games

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star is currently helping his players get better for next year at the new home in his latest coaching stop.

Despite his school currently not scheduled to play any games in 2020, Brad Bustle, the son of former Louisiana head coach Rickey Bustle, who is currently at Valparaiso, is working to help his pupils get better every day.

Valparaiso is a member of the Pioneer League, which announced back in early August that the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bustle joined the Crusaders as the program's new offensive line coach last March.

Valpo is an FCS program.

Bustle, who played for his dad at Louisiana, from 2006-2009, heads to Valpo from Holmes Community College, where he worked the last two seasons, after spending five seasons as an assistant at Cumberland University, an NAIA school, where he served as offensive line coach for the Phoenix, prior to being tabbed Co-Offensive Coordinator in his last season there.

An outstanding offensive lineman for the Cajuns, playing both guard and center, Bustle earned four letters, while being voted First Team All-Sun Belt Conference as both a junior and senior.

Bustle signed a free-agent contract with the Hartford [CT] Colonials in the United Football League after his college career.

A native of Blacksburg, Va., Bustle worked two years as a defensive graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, prior to his stint at Cumberland.

Bustle spent one season as the defensive line coach at Catholic High School in New Iberia.