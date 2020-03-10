Former UL Softball Signee Cory McCrary in Top 5 of SLC in Hitting

A former signee of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is having an outstanding 2020 college softball season.

Infielder Cory McCrary is currently fifth in the Southland Conference in hitting, helping the McNeese Cowgirls to an 18-7 record.

A senior shortstop, McCrary is currently hitting .400, fifth-best in the Southland Conference, to go along with three home runs, seven runs batted in, and nine stolen bases.

Last season, McCrary hit .305, to go along with 28 RBI's and 37 stolen bases, good enough to earn her Third-Team All-Southland Conference honors.

A redshirt for Louisiana in 2018, McCrary transferred to McNeese prior to the start of the 2018 fall semester, which gave her two seasons of eligibility remaining.

McCrary played junior college ball at Jones County Junior College during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, where she hit a combined 396, to go along with 82 hits, 78 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases, which led to her receiving NJCAA Division II All-American honors.

Prior to her time at Jones County, McCrary played her prep softball at Carroll Academy in McCarley, Mississippi, where she hit a .592 as a senior.