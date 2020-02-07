Former UL Softball Player/Coach Lana Bowers Joins SAA

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun player and coach is now part of a company specifically designed to help youngsters through the recruiting process in their respective sports.

Lana Bowers, who played for Louisiana from 2007-2010, has joined Student-Athlete Advancement approximately six weeks ago as the Co-Director of Softball Operations, duties she'll share with Bradley Vice.

SAA, who personally scouts each student-athlete which are clients, helps find the right college fit for prep prospects.

A member of UL's College World Series team in 2008, Bowers, who was tabbed a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference catcher during her time with the Cajuns, hit a .298, to go along with 8 home runs and 34 runs batted in as a senior in 2010.

A native of Houston, Texas, Bowers was part of a 2014 coaching staff that helped Louisiana to a Women’s College World Series appearance and the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Most recently the head coach at Baton Rouge Community College for two seasons (2017-2018), before serving as an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana last season.

Bowers also spent a season at LSU Eunice as a volunteer assistant coach, helping the Lady Bengals to the 2016 NJCAA Division II national championship.