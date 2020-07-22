Former UL Softball Player Madison Garay Transfers to Marshall

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has found a new softball home.

Pitcher Madison Garay officially transferred to Marshall on Tuesday.

Garay was on the Louisiana roster last year but did not pitch prior to the remainder of the season being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic in March.

A product of Bay City (Texas) High School, Garay went 22-3 as a prep senior, to go along with a 1.09 ERA., while accumulating 301 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .397 with three home runs.

The NCAA granted all spring sports participants an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short, meaning Garay will have four years of eligibility remaining at Marshall.