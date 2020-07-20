Former UL Softball Player Kylie Neel Heading to La. Tech

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has apparently found a new softball home.

Justin's World of Softball shared on social media over the weekend that outfielder Kylie Neel has made the decision to transfer to Louisiana Tech.

A freshman in 2020, Neel appeared in five games for Louisiana, including two plate appearances, in which she was hit by a pitch on both occasions.

A native of Richmond, Texas, Neel attended Foster High School over her final two seasons of prep ball, where she earned first-team all-district honors in both seasons.

Due to the NCAA granting all spring sports participants an extra year of collegiate eligibility because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Neel will have four years of eligibility remaining.

We wish Kylie the best of luck in Ruston.