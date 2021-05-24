A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Softball great who was recently inducted into the UL Athletics Hall of Fame, recently stepped down from her most recent head coaching position.

Stephanie DeFeo stepped down as the head coach at Mercer last week, after five seasons on the job.

A member of the Ragin' Cajuns softball team from 1994-97, DeFeo went on to earn All-America honors three times, playing first base and designated player, before leaving with a school-record 43 home runs, including 15 in her senior season of 1997, while driving in 187 career runs.

DeFeo was tabbed an All-American after her freshman season in 1994 when she hit .435 on the season while setting a school-record in slugging percentage at .739.

As a sophomore in 1995, DeFeo repeated as an All-American, posting a .409 batting average.

Inducted into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, DeFeo was named an All-American for a third time following year the 1997 campaign.

DeFeo had been the Bears’ solo head coach for five seasons, compiling an overall record of 217-195, including a 24-23 record in 2021.

Prior to taking the helm at Mercer, DeFeo served as the head coach at UNCG and East Tennessee State.