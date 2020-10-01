Former UL Softball Great Nerissa Myers Retires From Pro Ranks

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American announced her retirement from the game of softball recently.

Justin's World of Softball reported on Wednesday that Nerissa Myers, who played shortstop for Louisiana from 2010-2013, prior to a seven-year career in the professional softball ranks, announced her retirement on Monday.

A native of Petal, Mississippi, Myers earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors in 2012 and 2013, as well as Third Team All-American honors in 2012.

While at Louisiana, Myers set the all-time record with 243 runs scored over her career. In 2012, she led the nation with 83 runs, breaking the SBC record and her own from 2011.

Following her collegiate career, Myers began her professional career in the summer of 2014, competing for the Akron Racers, who were members of the National Pro Fastpitch, where she earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Year honor, before also playing for the Scrap Yard Dawgs.

One of the most exciting players in Cajun Softball history, Myers also played overseas, spending time in Italy, prior to joining the Britain National Team in 2018, helping her squad to the championship game of the Europe and Africa Olympic qualifier in 2019.

Most recently, Myers played in the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited softball league, hitting .257, to go along with two home runs, and five runs batted in, before retiring at the end of that season.

If you saw Myers play at Louisiana, you watched her develop into a great player who may be a candidate for the UL Athletics Hall of Fame in the future.

Myers went from being strictly a slapper in her freshman season, to arguably the best shortstop in the nation as a junior.

She was a joy to watch play, and we wish her all the best in the future.