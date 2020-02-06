Former UL Softball Great Jordan Wallace Returns To Lafayette

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball great Jordan Wallace will make a return to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park this weekend.

One of the all-time pitching greats in Louisiana softball history, Wallace, who will enter her fourth season as pitching coach at UTSA, will be in town as the Roadrunners take part in the 34th Annual Louisiana Classics, February, on Friday and Saturday.

The Cajuns are scheduled to take on UTSA twice in the event, on Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 4 o'clock.

A member of the UL squad for four seasons, from 2012-2015, Wallace compiled 91 career victories, which ranks 4th all-time in school history, and 905 career strikeouts, which ranks second.

A native of Weatherford, Texas, Wallace also ranks third in games pitched (139), third in games started (113), and second in winning percentage (.827).

Wallace opened her career in 2012 with an NCAA-record 23 consecutive victories and she finished the season 27-2 with a 2.26 ERA. Her .931 winning percentage during the campaign is the top single-season mark in school history and an NCAA record for a freshman.

A two-time first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Central Region selection and three-time Sun Belt All-Tournament Team pick, Wallace was tabbed the 2013 Louisiana Pitcher of the Year.

Wallace was part of a UTSA coaching staff that guided the Roadrunners to a 21-31 record a season ago.

It should be a fun weekend, as Wallace returns to Lafayette.

We wish her nothing but continued success.